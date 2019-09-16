Youth Participation Bolsters 5th Annual Gaza Vigil in Winnipeg

Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, October 2019, pp. 63-64

Waging Peace

By Candice Bodnaruk

About 20 people gathered peacefully at the Israel Pavilion at “Folklorama” on Thursday, Aug. 8 to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Israel’s 51-day war on Gaza. “Folklorama” is Winnipeg’s largest cultural festival, this year celebrating its 50th anniversary. Every year since 2014, local peace activists have gathered at the Israel Pavilion to draw attention to the dire situation in Gaza. This year they also drew attention to recent events in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The organizers of “Folklorama” proudly said this yearly two-week event “celebrates diversity and promotes cultural diversity.” However, it is the opinion of protesters that the Israel Pavilion represents and proudly celebrates a de facto apartheid state. Israel routinely violates the human rights of Palestinians and continues to contravene numerous United Nations resolutions and international laws, such as the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Vigil participants stood across the street from the entrance to the pavilion and quietly leafleted those going to the cultural festival. Youth participants in the vigil, including young Edie, who attended with her mom and aunt, approached passersby by saying “News from Palestine!” and then offered them literature. Many people ignored her or declined the leaflet, but she never wavered in her optimism.

One side of the leaflet described the Nakba and Palestinians’ Right of Return. It featured a 1936 quote from David Ben-Gurion about Palestinians: “I am for compulsory transfer; I do not see anything wrong with it.” The other side featured statistics on the number of Palestinians killed and injured in Gaza in 2014. We also included the number of Israelis killed and wounded during the war.

A Palestinian rights activist also read the names of the 58 Palestinians killed in Gaza the week of August 4-8, 2014, including at least 18 children. The reading of the names was followed by a moment of silence.

One fearless young Palestinian activist, 14-year-old Samir, stood in front of the entrance to the Israel Pavilion holding a large Palestinian flag. A touring school group wanted to take a photograph in front of the Israel sign, but did not want Samir or his flag in their picture. He stood his ground and refused to move since he was standing on a public sidewalk, adjacent to the property line with the pavilion. His steadfastness caused the teacher and her group to either have a photograph with Samir and his Palestinian flag in it or move over. The teacher chose to shift her camera angle to exclude Samir.

Placards also dealt with topics such as Israel’s destruction of Palestinian homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and drew attention to the number of unarmed Palestinians killed and wounded during the Great March of Return.

Activists also focused on a recent victory in Canada for BDS and Palestinian activism. Canada’s Federal Court recently ruled that wines made in the West Bank can’t be labelled as “Made in Israel.” Long-time Winnipeg activist David Kattenburg, a member of Independent Jewish Voices along with his Montreal lawyer, Dimitri Lascaris, brought the case to the court after making a complaint to the Canadian Food and Inspection Agency. The judge ruled that Canadians have a right to accurate information so that they may make choices in accord with their ethics.

Members of Canadian Palestinian Support Network (CanPalNet), Independent Jewish Voices (IJV) Winnipeg, Peace Alliance Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid all took part in this year’s 5th Annual Gaza Vigil.